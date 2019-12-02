GREENSBORO — Asheville-based bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers has released the new "North Carolina Songbook" live album to rave reviews.
The eight-song love letter to the band's home-state's musical heroes — from Thelonious Monk to James Taylor — was recorded at this year's MerleFest in Wilkesboro.
Fans can head to their local record store to purchase "North Carolina Songbook."
"Steep Canyon Rangers transform this groundbreaking work into masterful artifacts of their very own," said American Songwriter.
The Grammy Award-winning band, which includes Greensboro native Graham Sharp, has made a near-annual tradition of performing at MerleFest, their home state’s preeminent roots music festival.
The album, which was released last week as part of Record Store Day Black Friday, was also praised by American Songwriter for its "keen eye" on "progressive arrangements and uproarious energy."
Garden & Gun had previously shared the accompanying MerleFest live video for "Blue Monk," calling it "a standout rendition of the jazz classic."
Rolling Stone praised that out-of-the-box cover as well - calling it a must-hear among their Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now.
