If you're social distancing and getting a little stir crazy, look no further than your own backyard, with the aid of your laptop, for something enlightening.
Lizzy Tahsuda, Campus Greensboro director for Action Greensboro, has curated a list of TEDx talks on topics related to Greensboro that are intended to to inform and/or entertain.
From being a male role model to school children to the story behind the lighted Christmas ball craze that put Greensboro on the national radar, the following videos are a good way to pass the time and learn something about your neighbors.
Check them out:
'Building Vibrant Food Systems' by Marianne LeGreco, a professor at UNCG dedicated to fighting food insecurity and access — specifically in Guilford County. Her passion has led her to spearhead efforts to raise awareness of this systems issue, while playing an integral role in several food security initiatives such as the Guilford Food Council and the Mobile Oasis Farmers Market.
'Story of the Lighted Christmas Balls' by Justin Smith, who grew up in the family that started the lighted Christmas ball tradition in the Sunset Hills neighborhood. These homemade balls of light have since led to an annual event that attracts 3,500+ people each year to run a 5K, enjoy the lights, and celebrate the holidays. The Running of the Balls has gained national attention as not only an event that builds community, but as a fundraiser that has given over 2 million meals to families through the Second Harvest Food Bank.
'Missing in Action: Getting Men More Involved in Family Life' by Angel Guerrero, a father of three, who is a community advocate with a focus on male involvement in families and public schools. He started a group at his children’s elementary school, Fathers Being Involved, which encourages male role models to volunteer at the school. Other schools in Greensboro have followed suit, spreading the positive impact of male role models in schools. Guerrero is currently the Chair of Male Involvement for the Guilford County Council of PTAs, where he continues efforts to empower men to be active in their children’s lives.
'Meaningful Work Isn’t Found; It’s Formed' by Sarah Ray, the former director of arcBarks, a dog treat bakery owned by the The Arc of Greensboro that is operated by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. While helping these individuals find purpose and meaning in their lives, Ray formed purpose and meaning in her own life.
'From Personal Need to Helping All Caregivers' by Scott Silknitter, who was inspired by his father’s journey with dementia and Parkinson’s to start a company to provide products and services to help families and their loved ones. ROS Therapy Systems, named after Silknitter’s father, offers resources and training to support caregivers and help those struggling with cognitive and physical impairment retain dignity and improve quality of life.
'Street Art is the Most Accessible Art' by Phillip Marsh who operates a graphic and fine art firm, Rockers Print Shop, while focusing on public street art as a way to bring communities together. Purposeful public wall art is inspiring and thought-provoking — starting conversations among strangers and friends. Marsh is a leader in the Greensboro art community, curating and managing over 40 mural projects in our city.
'Finding my Mission: Bringing Water to the World' by Brandon Holder, a college student who after returning from a mission trip to Haiti was inspired to develop an affordable, mobile solar-powered water purification system to deploy in developing nations. Holder’s non-profit organization, Water the World, provides resources to combat the world water crisis.
