GREENSBORO — State Street will become an avenue of fun and music during the State Street Festival on Saturday.

The festival will be held 2 to 7 p.m. in the historic shopping district between North Church and Elm streets.

There is no admission charge.

There will be live music, face painting, craft and food vendors.

State Street businesses such as Dancing Dogs Yoga, eBike Central, and Wonderland Bookshop will be open. Eateries like Cafe Pasta and Vida Pour Tea will be also be open, and Gibb's Hundred Brewing Co. will be serving beer.

For information, visit the State Street Festival page on Facebook.

