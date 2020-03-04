SPENCER — Climb aboard vintage dinner cars for a St. Patrick's dinner and train ride March 14 at the N.C. Transportation Museum.
The dinner, which includes wine and beer, will be served aboard two railroad cars which will be pulled along the tracks on the museum's 60-acre site.
The two vintage dining cars include the No. 492, which is a parlor-style car with wood paneled walls and plush seating, and the Atlantic Coast Line "Moultrie," a classic railroad diner from the golden years of passenger train travel.
There will be two seatings for the dinner and ride.
Cost is $44.99.
For more information, visit www.nctrans.org.
