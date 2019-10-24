Gateway (copy)

The Gateway Building at South Elm Street and East Gate City Boulevard.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Luxury apparel Centric Brands is opening in the Gateway Building at South Elm Street and East Gate City Boulevard and AZ Development, the developer of the historic building, is throwing a block party on Nov. 1.

The event will be held 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Bain Street just off South Elm Street.

There will be a Ferris Wheel, axe throwing, live music, local vendors and food trucks.

The event is being held in conjunction with Action Greensboro, synerG and Downtown Greensboro.

SouthEnd Brewing Co. on nearby Lewis Street will have a grand opening and Fainting Goat Spirits, also on Lewis Street, will release a holiday whiskey.

For information, visit the Celebrate Centric Brands in the South End Block Party page on Facebook.

The event coincides with First Friday, a monthly event in which downtown art spaces and retailers put out the welcome mat for after-hours activities.

For information, visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.

Tags

Load comments