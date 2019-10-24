GREENSBORO — Luxury apparel Centric Brands is opening in the Gateway Building at South Elm Street and East Gate City Boulevard and AZ Development, the developer of the historic building, is throwing a block party on Nov. 1.
The event will be held 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Bain Street just off South Elm Street.
There will be a Ferris Wheel, axe throwing, live music, local vendors and food trucks.
The event is being held in conjunction with Action Greensboro, synerG and Downtown Greensboro.
SouthEnd Brewing Co. on nearby Lewis Street will have a grand opening and Fainting Goat Spirits, also on Lewis Street, will release a holiday whiskey.
For information, visit the Celebrate Centric Brands in the South End Block Party page on Facebook.
The event coincides with First Friday, a monthly event in which downtown art spaces and retailers put out the welcome mat for after-hours activities.
For information, visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.