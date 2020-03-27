GREENSBORO — Like countless other performing and visual artists, Mallory Hayes has lost her income to the COVID-19 crisis.
Hayes plays violin in several of the state's orchestras, including the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.
But not for now.
Venues have closed temporarily and governments have issued stay-at-home orders to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
"Every single one of my upcoming performances have been canceled or postponed indefinitely, eradicating all my income for several months," Hayes said via email.
So Hayes was relieved to be among 32 artists to date to receive a grant from the Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund.
ArtsGreensboro started the fund on March 17 to help working artists in the Greensboro area who have lost fees, sales and other income-generating activities.
Individual working artists — not organizations or nonprofits — can apply for grants, which provide some relief for current lost income.
Hayes received $250.
ArtsGreensboro, the local arts council, raises money for and promotes the local arts scene.
The grants panel consists of ArtsGreensboro staff and board members, as well as professional artists who understand the gig economy and the challenges artists are facing.
The first checks, totaling $3,705, were mailed Friday, said Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer.
They ranged from $25 to $250, a range that Way hopes to increase as support grows.
Funds will be distributed weekly, based on the amount that donors give.
As of Friday afternoon, 56 donors had given $8,268.
The organization Triad Musicians Matter is among major donors.
Triad Musicians Matter is initially donating $1,000 a week up to $5,000, said Kristy Jackson, who started the nonprofit organization in 2013.
Musicians often are the first to give their time and talents to raise money for causes.
Triad Musicians Matter enables the community to give back to musicians in need.
The organization has provided musicians and their families with financial support in cases of sudden illness, hospitalization, accident, death or displacement from home due to fire or natural disasters.
"We are small but enthusiastic, and we've helped numbers of musicians in the past few years," Jackson said.
Jackson is a musician herself, a pianist, singer and nationally-recognized songwriter. Reba McEntire recorded her original, “Take It Back."
After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Jackson wrote “Little Did She Know (She’d Kissed a Hero),” played on radio stations around the world. Jackson donated her royalties to 9/11 charities.
Jackson and the board of Triad Music Matters had been discussing how they could help musicians during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jackson then saw that ArtsGreensboro had created the Greensboro Artist Emergency Relief Fund.
She told Way that her organization wanted to partner with ArtsGreensboro and make a donation.
The emergency relief fund is separate from the ArtsFund, an annual drive that ArtsGreensboro runs to provide grants to arts organizations and programs, teachers and artists.
Like Hayes, visual artist Alexis Michelle appreciated the $110 grant that she will receive from the emergency relief fund.
Michelle had worked part-time at the Center for Visual Artists in the Greensboro Cultural Center. But the cultural center, which houses several arts organizations, is temporarily closed.
"They are not only helping me — someone who currently solely lives off one income in arts education — but it is also helping many others in the Greensboro community," Michelle said.
Even smaller amounts matter.
The $45 that local musician Tyler Tyson will receive will "put some food in my tummy," he said. "I am very grateful."
Tyson, 22, sings and plays keyboard and saxophone with the band Moor Pluto, plus a jazz band and at a church in Pittsboro.
The coronavirus pandemic has canceled all of that.
"It's completely tearing apart my business," Tyson said.
Luckily, he said, he has enough money saved to get through April.
But for May, "I probably will have to figure something out," he said.
Hayes has applied for unemployment compensation, but said that she doesn't know whether she will receive it.
In the federal CARE Act, rules for unemployment have been loosened, allowing independent contractors and gig workers to apply, Way said. She said she doesn't know whether that applies to all artists who are applying for the local emergency relief fund.
Hayes urged the public to recognize how big a role that music and the arts play in the community, and support the effort of ArtsGreensboro and Triad Musicians Matter.
"They are doing their best to help artists like me who have had their livelihoods upended," Hayes said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.