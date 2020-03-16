Laura Kightlinger (copy)

 Courtesy The Idiot Box

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Comedy Festival will hold performances on March 20, 21 and 27, but other shows have been postponed until summer.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the changes.

The March 27 show will feature headliner Laura Kightlinger.

All shows will be held at The Idiot Box Comedy Club, 503 N. Greene St. 

"We are limiting audience size to provide for social distancing," said Jennie Stencel, club co-owner. "We have hand sanitizer and ask anyone not feeling 100 percent to stay home."

For more information, go to nccomedyfestival.com.

