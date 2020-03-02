GREENSBORO — The Grammy Award-winning alt-rock band The Smashing Pumpkins will perform on May 8 at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets will be $39.50 and up. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 6 at SmashingPumpkins.com and LiveNation.com.
The band's nine-stop Rock Invasion 2 tour will kick off on April 23 in Louisville, KY, will play North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 5, Township Auditorium Columbia on May 6, and will end at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Produced by Live Nation, the Rock Invasion 2 Tour will bring the iconic rockers to intimate venues, featuring a heavier rock set of songs spanning the band’s entire catalog. The tour will feature Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, and Jeff Schroeder alongside bassist Jack Bates.
“It's been a good while since we've played a straight up, bare knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power," Corgan said in a news release. "So note: This tour won't be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation."
In addition to the nine Rock Invasion 2 dates, The Smashing Pumpkins will headline two festivals – Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn. and Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta – and after the tour concludes, will go on to open for Guns N’ Roses’ 2020 stadium tour for a number of dates in July.
For more information on those additional performances, visit their site.
Formed in Chicago, IL in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993's 4x multi platinum "Siamese Dream" and 1995's 10x multi-platinum "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness."
With more than 30 million albums sold to date, the two-time Grammy, MTV VMA, and American Music Award-winning band remains one of the most influential alternative rock bands in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.