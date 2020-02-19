Skillet

Skillet.

GREENSBORO — Two-time Grammy-nominated Christian hard rock group Skillet will perform at Piedmont Hall at 7 p.m. March 5.

General admission tickets are $25 advance www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets the day of the show are $28.

In 2019, the band won a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum "Awake" featuring the single "Monster." The band's 2016 "Unleashed" took No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200.

The single "Feel Invincible" went to No. 1 on Rock Radio.

The band has performed on late night talk show "Conan" and been featured in USA Today and the New York Times.

Load comments