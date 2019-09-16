GREENSBORO — Single-session tickets for the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The championships will be held from Jan. 20 to 26. All 17 session of the junior and championship-level events will be held at the coliseum complex.
Single ticket prices range from $10 to $80.
U.S. champions will be crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs and ice dance at the senior and junior levels of the U.S. Figure Skating competitive structure. The U.S. Championships serve as the final qualifying event to make the U.S. World Figure Skating Team every year and the U.S. Olympic Team every four years.
The event will also feature multiple live coverage windows on NBC and NBCSN, as well as full event coverage live and commercial-free on the Figure Skating Pass on NBC Sports Gold.
For more information on the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, please visit ncskate2020.com.
Below are the dates for events:
Jan. 21
Junior Pairs Short Program
Junior Men Short Program
Junior Rhythm Dance
Jan. 22
Junior Ladies Short Program
Junior Men Free Skate
Junior Pairs Free Skate
Junior Free Dance
Jan. 23
Junior Ladies Free Skate
Championship Pairs Short Program
Championship Ladies Short Program
Jan. 24
Championship Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)
Championship (Senior) Rhythm Ice Dance (and Opening Ceremonies)
Championship (Senior) Ladies Free Skate
Jan. 25
Championship Men Short Program
Championship Pairs Free Skate
Championship Free Dance (will include the Hall of Fame on-ice ceremony)
Jan. 26
Championship Men Free Skate
Skating Spectacular
