GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival will present one of its 65-plus concerts this summer at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Although most of its classical concerts will remain at its home base of Guilford College, EMF will bring its July 18 concert to the downtown venue.
Renowned cellist Lynn Harrell will perform the Schumann Cello Concerto with the EMF faculty's Eastern Festival Orchestra, led by EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz.
They will play in the 3,023-seat Tanger Center, opening on March 20 at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
That's triple the size of Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, where EMF faculty and student orchestras typically perform.
"Our audience will be very excited because they want to see our orchestra in that shiny new space," said Chris Williams, EMF executive director.
The July 18 EMF concert will join the Tanger Center lineup of touring Broadway shows, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
The Harrell performance was among those that EMF announced at a Saturday night EMF gala at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art.
It raised money for EMF student scholarships and honored Sylvia and Norman Samet for their long investment of time and resources in EMF, a nonprofit organization based in the city.
Each summer, more than 200 music students from around the globe come to Greensboro to study with EMF’s acclaimed faculty and guest artists. For the public, that means daily concerts by chamber ensembles, two student orchestras or the faculty orchestra.
Students and many faculty members from around the country stay in Guilford College's housing and perform in the college's venues.
This 59th annual season will take place from June 27 to Aug. 1.
The Harrell concert at Tanger is part of the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Festival Orchestra Series on Saturday nights.
Other soloists performing with the faculty orchestra this summer will be violinist Stefan Jackiw on July 4, pianist William Wolfram on July 11, pianist Alexander Toradze and guitarist Jason Vieaux on July 25, and pianist Santiago Rodriguez on Aug. 1 — all in Dana Auditorium.
EMF long had talked about a concert at the Tanger Center, EMF Executive Director Chris Williams said.
"Board members and patrons and faculty members have all said, 'Are we going to be at Tanger?'" Williams said. "It just took us a while to get all of the details lined up – to get the right date, the right artist."
EMF will partner with the Tanger Center on the July 18 concert, Williams said.
That will keep the rent affordable for EMF and allow EMF and Tanger to share the work involved in selling tickets and preparing for the concert.
Tanger Center staff can get the word out to their Broadway series patrons.
"If they can push on their front, and we can push on our front, we can grow a bigger audience," Williams said. "It’s a reintroduction to parts of the Greensboro community that maybe hadn’t thought about us very much in recent years, or in a while."
It's also the reason that EMF performs some of its smaller chamber concerts at the UNCG School of Music, First Presbyterian Church, Temple Emanuel and public libraries.
EMF will promote the season with a June 20 Chamber Crawl at downtown businesses. Schwarz and the full faculty orchestra will take one concert to An Appalachian Summer Festival in Boone.
Moving a concert from Dana Auditorium poses production challenges.
Because two student orchestras also rehearse at Dana, it will take double the number of music stands and twice the technical equipment.
Musicians and students have to be bused downtown.
So, why not do more than one concert at the Tanger Center?
Although that could happen in future seasons, "Guilford College is our home," Williams said.
EMF Highlights
This summer's 59th annual Eastern Music Festival will offer the world premiere of three pieces and the U.S. premiere of one, and several works by award-winning composer and visiting artist Lowell Liebermann.
Audiences will hear six centuries of compositions.
"We will perform the beloved and familiar masterworks of Vivaldi, Brahms and Barber, alongside works by contemporary composers," Music Director Gerard Schwarz said in a news release.
Several pieces by Ludwig von Beethoven will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the master composer's birth.
"We will also recognize and remember the significant gifts of the music of the Holocaust during this 75th anniversary year of the liberation of the camps," Schwarz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.