Information: Tickets and other details are available at easternmusicfestival.org or the EMF box office at Triad Stage, 336-272-0160. Single tickets for the July 18 concert at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will be available through the tangercenter.com .

Tickets : Season ticket packages go on sale April 1. Single-ticket sales to the general public start May 1. Single tickets start at $20. Young Artist Orchestra tickets are $10. Master classes and Encircling the City performances in public libraries are free.

Where : Most performances take place at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave.

Some EMF highlights

June 20: Sixth annual EMF Chamber Crawl pre-season launch in center city.

July 1: EMF Chamber Orchestra. Violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg returns to lead EMF’s faculty artists in performance. Dana Auditorium, Guilford College.

July 2: Heroic Brass, featuring five centuries of thematic music for brass ensembles. First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St.

July 3: Pay What You Can Orchestral Celebration, with Schwarz leading all three EMF orchestras. Dana Auditorium.

July 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 1: The Eastern Festival Orchestra performs with guest soloists. Dana Auditorium, except for July 18 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

July 6: Ten Eastern Chamber Players performances on Mondays in Tew Recital Hall at the UNCG School of Music (July 6, 13, 20 and 27) and on Tuesdays at Dana Auditorium (July 7, 14, 21 and 28).

July 8: EMF Concertmaster Jeffrey Multer leads members of the Eastern Chamber Players in the four violin concerti by the Baroque master Antonio Vivaldi, plus other compositions by Vivaldi featuring soloists Les Roettges (principal flute) and Neal Cary (principal cello). Dana Auditorium.

July 9-31: Eight Young Artists Orchestras Series performances of classical symphonic repertoire on Thursday and Friday evenings led by resident conductors Grant Cooper and José-Luis Novo, featuring young musicians and faculty artist soloists. Dana Auditorium.

July 12: Tales from Terezín and Beyond: Honoring Music and Musicians of the Holocaust. Curated and narrated by EMF faculty artist Susan Eischeid, members of the Eastern Chamber Players will perform music of composers who were in concentration camps. EMF musicians will share testimonies and personal connections to the Holocaust. Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road.

July 15: EMF and Greensboro Opera present "Summertime and the Livin’ is Easy." Temple Emanuel.

July 22: Awadagin Pratt in recital on piano. Dana Auditorium.

July 26: Sixth annual EMF Open House afternoon of free concerts. Guilford College campus.

July 29: Guitar Summit. Temple Emanuel.

July 30: Young Artist Concerto Competition Winners' Concert. Dana Auditorium.