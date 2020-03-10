"Sesame Street" residents including number-obsessed vampire Count von Count are making sure their fan base is counted in the census.
The Count, along with his puppet castmates Elmo, Rosita and Rosa, have recorded a public service announcement encouraging parents to make sure their children are counted in the 2020 Census, which gets underway Thursday.
Children 5 years old and younger are believed to have been the most under-counted segment of the population in the 2010 Census. Roughly a million kids in that demographic are thought to have been missed a decade ago during the last national head count, according to USA Today.
The PSA, recorded in Spanish and English, features the Count as an enthusiastic census taker.
"Ah, the census, my favorite time of the decade," the purple puppet tells his neighbors in the ad.
Prompted by Rosita, who is listening attentively with her mother Rosa and their "Sesame Street" pal Elmo, the Count explains how the census works.
The 2010 census put the nation's population at 308,745,538. That number was nearly 10% higher than what was recorded in 2000.
