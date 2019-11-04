GREENSBORO — "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" has joined the lineup of shows coming to the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The latest "Sesame Street Live!" production will come to the venue under construction downtown for two performances on April 8.
Tickets start at $25. They go on sale on Nov. 12 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The new 3,000-seat Tanger Center is expected to open in March at North Elm and Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Other shows announced to date include its Broadway series, Greensboro Symphony concerts, Guilford College's Bryan Series of speakers, comedian John Crist and "The Bachelor Live on Stage."
In partnership with the non-profit educational organization Sesame Workshop, "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic" features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more live on stage.
Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show.
But there’s one problem: Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey. He learns that it’s okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be.
Cookie Monster and Gonger uncover the science and fun of baking, while Abby Cadabby experiences the transformative abilities of caterpillars. Big Bird learns about the magnifying magic of shadow puppetry, while Rosita orchestrates a rhythmic beat using everyday objects around her.
And artist Grover mixes up the pigment power of the three primary colors.
