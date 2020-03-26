Performers live to perform. And they prefer to have people to perform to. But with all the cancellations of events and concerts and the closing of restaurants and bars because of the Covid-19 pandemic, they’re now left with no audiences.
Enter Facebook Live and YouTube.
Following is a list of Greensboro-area artists who will be streaming live performances:
“Pride and Prejudice:” Local actors from an upcoming production read Jane Austen’s “Lady Susan”. Flirtatious and recently widowed, Lady Susan Vernon causes upheaval and scandal wherever she goes. Will she make an excellent match for her daughter or keep the man for herself? Triad Stage will release new episodes/chapters weekly.
• 7 p.m. March 26 at facebook.com/triadstage
Celebrate Love with The Larkins: R&B duo Kim and Raymond Larkin will perform live from Triad Stage’s UpStage Cabaret.
• 7 p.m. March 27 at facebook.com/triadstage
Farewell Friend plays Americana and singer/songwriter music. Visit farewellfriendband.com.
• 3 p.m. March 29 at facebook.com/farewellfriendNC
Ongoing
7 p.m. Tuesdays at High Point Arts Council on Facebook: Sidetrack Sessions at the Station. High Point Arts Council will feature a local arts on its Facebook page. A virtual tip jar link will be available to send tips directly to the artist.
Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet in Greensboro has created a Dancing Dreamers interactive video on You Tube. Dance along: tinyurl.com/uxvm2ds.
Dance project offers free Dance at a Distance mini-classes at danceproject.org/dance-at-a-distance.
Lonely Greensboro banjo player’s “quarantine love song” is a hit on YouTube amid the coronavirus outbreak: tinyurl.com/w6q2wry.
UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum is closed, but its collection is online at weatherspoonart.org/collection.
Parks & Recreation
Greensboro Parks & Recreation will be offering live streaming content on its Facebook page (facebook.com/gsoparksandrec) at 1 p.m. on weekdays.
Here’s the schedule:
Mondays: Animal Experiences. With environmental educator Michael Romano. Meet the animals of the city’s Eco Bus. They come from all over the world.
Tuesdays: Trails Tuesday. Join Parks & Recreation environmental education staff as they take a gentle walk along one of Greensboro’s 100 miles of trails to explore nature right in our own backyard.
Wednesdays: Walk in the Garden. The Parks and Recreation garden staff will take you along as they tour one of Greensboro’s four botanical gardens to check out plants, trees, and pollinators.
Thursdays: Ms. Shelli’s Adventures. Youth Programmer Shelli Scott offers live creative demonstrations or other activities that can be enjoyed by children or adults. For craft classes, a supply list will be provided on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page that morning so you can follow along at home.
Fridays: Fitness Class. Featuring a wide range of Parks and Recreation training and athletic staff leading live exercise demonstrations or athletic training that folks can participate in at home. A supply list will be provided before the broadcast.
