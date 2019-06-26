GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has exceeded 13,000 season seat memberships for its inaugural 2020-21 Broadway season.
The 3,000-seat downtown venue is scheduled to open in March at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
In partnership with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s inaugural season will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad.
They are “Wicked,” Disney’s “The Lion King,” “Mean Girls,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Come From Away.”
The season will open in May 2020 with "Beautiful" and close with "Mean Girls."
“To reach 13,000 season tickets sold is an extraordinary accomplishment for an inaugural Broadway season,” Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex, said in a news release. “The excitement surrounding this new state-of-the-art venue and the spectacular lineup of shows provided by our Broadway partners at Nederlander and PFM has resulted an incredible amount of interest from the general public.”
Following a campaign to reserve season memberships that began in the fall of 2018 and attracted over 12,000 depositors, season tickets went on sale to the general public earlier this month.
“We could not be more impressed with the success this Broadway series has already seen,” Lynn Singleton, PFM president, said in the news release. "To reach 13,000 subscribers almost a year ahead of our opening show is remarkable. We cannot thank the Triad community enough for their continued support of the new series and we look forward to bringing you more shows in the near future.”
Broadway season seat memberships are still available.
For additional information, or to purchase memberships, visit TangerCenter.com or call 336-373-7575.