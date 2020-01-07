Ginuwine

Ginuwine performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

GREENSBORO — Following the success of the '90s Kickback Concert last year at the Greensboro Coliseum, Yungfly Entertainment will present the '90s Kickback Concert Part 2 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert at 8 p.m. June 12 will starring Jagged Edge, Avant, Ginuwine, H-Town, Adina Howard and Michel'le. 

The Tanger Center is under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. It is scheduled to open in March. The coliseum staff will manage it.

Tickets are $49, $59, $69, $89 and $99. All seats are reserved.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster and the coliseum Box Office.

