GREENSBORO — Country soul legend Ronnie Milsap will perform on May 2 at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Special guest Stephanie Quayle, a rising country artist from Summerfield Farms, will join Milsap for the 8 p.m. performance.
Tickets are $34, $44, $49 & $64. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Tanger Center is now under construction at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. The 3,000-seat venue is scheduled to open in March. It will be home to a direct from New York, Nederlander Broadway series, the Greensboro Symphony, Guilford College Bryan Series and Greensboro Ballet.
Milsap was born blind (his family thought it was retribution for sin), and his grandparents gave the boy over to the North Carolina State School for the Blind hoping for a better chance. There, Milsap discovered music – deviating from the school’s classical curriculum to explore the nascent realms of race music, rock and roll and jazz.
He has had 40 No. 1 records and five decades of charted singles.
Creating a new way of recording (being blind, his hyper-attuned hearing led him to create/build what is now known as Ronnie’s Place, where the new album, the Duets, was captured), he broke genre rules and became one of the biggest pop/AC and even R&B artists of the late 1970s and early 1980s.
He won six Grammy Awards, four Album of the Year awards and was named CMA Entertainer of the Year. The first country video played on MTV (the ironic “She Loves My Car”).
Stephanie Quayle is a newly-inducted member of CMT's Next Women of Country class of 2019, and is celebrating a breakthrough year in country music. The Rebel Engine Entertainment recording artist was one of the most active female artists with a consistent presence on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, official music video airplay on CMT and a busy performance schedule.
