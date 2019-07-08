GREENSBORO — Rodney Atkins, Saliva, Trapt and Tantric will perform at the 121st annual Central Carolina Fair from Sept. 6 to 15 at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
The fair also will feature rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages.
Country artist Atkins will perform on Sept. 14 at the White Oak Amphitheater with special guest Dillon Carmichael. Radio station Q104.1 will present the show.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 5:30 p.m.
Presale tickets for Atkins' concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 12 at ticketmaster.com for the early bird price of $10.41 (plus fees) and will be available at that special price through July 15.
Sales start for the general public ($20 ticket price) on July 16 at ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office. Tickets increase to $25 day of show. Tickets includes admission to the Central Carolina Fair.
In May, Atkins released his fifth studio album, "Caught Up in the Country." While his storied career has reached such heights as being named the Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM Awards, it has been more than seven years since "Take a Back Road," his last record of new material.
On Sept. 7, radio station 105.7 Man Up will present "Rock & Ride," featuring Saliva, Trapt & Tantric in concert at White Oak Amphitheatre.
Presale tickets for the Sept. 7 concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 12 at ticketmaster.com for the early bird price of $10.57 (plus fees) and will be available at that special price through July 15. The general public on sale ($20 ticket price) begins July 16 at ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office. Tickets increase to $25 day of show.
A limited number of reserved tickets for Sept. 7 will go on sale July 16 at the coliseum box office. Advance reserved tickets are $20 and include admission to the Central Carolina Fair.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. and the concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a performance by 105.7 Man Up’s ‘Battle of the Bands’ contest winner followed by a performance by special guest Prowess.
Saliva’s mix of hard rock and hip-hop credits them with a double-platinum certification for its sophomore album, "Every Six Seconds," which featured “Your Disease,” the hit single that earned a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance. Today the band is passionate about their most recent release, "Love, Lies and Therapy."
Trapt has traveled the world with rock and alternative rock’s biggest name, while selling 2.5 million records worldwide. Their eponymous debut album was certified platinum and featured the No. 1 hit single “Headstrong.”
Tantric’s latest album, "Mercury Retrograde," was released in October and features the single “Letting Go.”