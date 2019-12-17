KISS

 Jen Rosenstein

GREENSBORO — Iconic rocker David Lee Roth will join legendary rock group KISS as a guest on their final tour with a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on Feb. 8.

Roth was a frontman for the mega-hit rock band Van Halen. He will bring his twin guitar big rock sound and a set list of classic hits and future energy to the concert, according to Live Nation, which is producing the tour.

"End of the Road" tour tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale at livenation.com

Visit www.kissonline.com for more information.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS is one of the most iconic live shows in rock 'n' roll, Live Nation said. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

