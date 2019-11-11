GREENSBORO — Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown will bring its Deep Dive Tour on April 21 to Piedmont Hall in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
The Deep Dive Tour is an intimate run of spring 2020 dates that will see the band diving into their extensive catalog to perform an array of deep cuts and B-sides along with their biggest hits. It will launch April 15 in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Tickets are $59.75, $65 and $70 in advance, $72 on the day of the show.
Fan club pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Venue and radio pre-sale tickets will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 14. General on sale begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. For more details, visit www.shinedown.com.
Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown - Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production] and Barry Kerch [drums] – has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 13 platinum and gold singles, 5 platinum and gold albums, 15 No. 1 active rock hits, and amassed more than 1.5 billion total streams.
The band performed at the coliseum last year with the band Godsmack.
Shinedown’s new music video for current radio single “Attention Attention” serves as the next visual installment in the story of the Attention Attention album, which has racked up more than 286 million global streams, simultaneously hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200.
Click here to watch the video, directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Marilyn Manson, Wiz Khalifa).
Recent hits “Get Up,” “Monsters” and “Devil” bring Shinedown’s total to 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, the second most in chart history.
The story that unfolds on their latest album "Attention Attention (Atlantic Records) – their most personal, poignant, and powerful body of work yet - is an enduring statement about the resolve of the human spirit, touching on themes such as mental health, overcoming struggles, not being afraid to fail and the importance of our human connection with one another.
Speaking to the human spirit in a time of need and inspired by Shinedown bassist Eric Bass’ struggle with clinical depression, “Get Up” quickly became a crossover hit and a beacon of light for listeners around the globe, with its urgent and universal message of hope, empathy and encouragement. Click here to watch the video for “Get Up" (piano version),” propelled by Brent Smith’s voice.
"Attention Attention" has received major media acclaim from "Live with Kelly & Ryan," Huffington Post, Forbes, Salon, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Buzzfeed, Grammy.com, Parade and Popdust, and landed them a slot in 92Y’s prestigious talk series, "92Y Talks," in New York City.
