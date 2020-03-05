GREENSBORO — For a fourth year, the Winston-Salem-based RiverRun International Film Festival will present some festival films in Greensboro.
The festival will show eight films at Red Cinemas, 1305 Battleground Ave., from March 30 to April 2.
They are part of the 22nd festival, which will run from March 26 to April 5 at eight venues, most of them in Winston-Salem.
Find more details at riverrunfilm.com.
“RiverRun has emerged as one of the region’s most-anticipated annual film festivals since our first festival in 1998,” Executive Director Rob Davis said in a news release.
“We work very hard every year to curate a festival line-up that includes films with appeal to a broad range of people and reflect the artistry of many rising filmmakers," Davis said. "In addition to the films themselves, RiverRun takes great pride in offering a diverse array of panels and discussions for film-goers. We are offering more free screenings and panels this year than ever before.”
Audiences can choose among 77 feature films and 96 shorts from 42 countries.
Four festival films also feature Greensboro connections, although those will be shown in Winston-Salem but not in Greensboro.
Among them: "Blue and Gold Marching Machine," a short film completed as a class project at Randolph Community College in Asheboro. Follow along as 200 musicians and dancers celebrate the 100th year of the N.C. A&T marching band, from band camp to the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth."
It will be shown with other short films on 4:30 p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. April 3, both at Reynolds Place Theatre in Winston-Salem.
Kevin Wells, a UNCG film professor, has a short film in the festival called "Hebo."
It explores the work of Sam Ezell, an outsider folk artist in Hillsborough. Ezell has been a maintenance worker at the Daniel Boone Village since 1970, and is a lifelong collector of folk art and antiques.
R. Keith Harris is an actor who graduated in radio and television production and theater from Western Carolina University and his MFA in Acting with a concentration in film from UNCG.
He appears in two festival films, "Bygone Billy" and "Fever Dreams." In "Bygone Billy," Harris stars as Billy, a troubled ex-cop working to rebuild a failing marriage. When his wife bumps into his ex-wife and invites her over for dinner, he must finally face his past to have any hope of salvaging his future. "Bygone Billy" is having its world premiere at RiverRun.
Harris also appears in "Fever Dreams," a playful, creepshow-esque horror anthology made up of four eerie tales.
The expansion into Greensboro allows more Triad film fans to experience what the festival has to offer, organizers say.
Following are films being shown at RED Cinemas. Tickets are $12 per showing and must be purchased at the Red Cinemas box office or redcinemas.com. Students with ID and purchasing tickets in person will receive a $2 discount.
"Slay the Dragon," 5:30 p.m. March 30
It influences elections and sways outcomes – gerrymandering has become a hot-button political topic and symbol for everything broken about the American electoral process. But there are those on the front lines fighting to change the system.
"The Keeper," 8 p.m. March 30
"The Keeper" tells the story of a German soldier and POW who, amid British post-war protests, secures the position of goalie for Manchester City. His signing causes outrage among thousands of fans, many of them Jewish, but he received support from a most unexpected individual while also enduring personal challenges.
"Navigating Thru," 5:30 p.m. March 31
Every year, thousands of people attempt a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail, but only one in four will be successful and just a quarter of those are women. This documentary follows attempting a 2016 hike and discovering what it takes to become “the 25% of the 25%.”
"My Darling Vivian," 8 p.m. March 31
The story of Vivian Liberto – Johnny Cash’s first wife – is told here for the first time. A classic tale of stardom, love, fear, and heartbreak, My Darling Vivian is illustrated with never before seen photographs and home videos, and features the four Cash daughters, Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara.
"Standing Up, Falling Down," 5:30 p.m. April 1
Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz star in this comedy about an unlikely friendship between a struggling young stand-up comedian and a flawed but charismatic dermatologist. These kindred spirits help each other find healing and the confidence to face the failures that have shaken their lives.
"He Dreams of Giants," 8 p.m. April 1
Fifteen years after making their successful documentary Los in La Mancha, Keith Fulton and Lou Pope revisit their subject, director Terry Gilliam, as he once more attempts to complete his long awaited The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. The result is a cinematic journey of obsession, pathos, and humor.
"De Lo Mio," 5:30 p.m. April 2
Two “ride or die” sisters raised in New York City reunite with their estranged brother in the Dominican Republic to clean out their late father’s childhood home. The siblings laugh, brawl and face their demons as they come to terms with letting go of their last connection to their motherland.
"House of Cardin," 8 p.m. April 2
Millions know the iconic logo and ubiquitous signature but few know the man behind the larger-than-life fashion label. This film is a rare peek into the mind of a genius, chronicling the life of Pierre Cardin through exclusive access and unprecedented interviews at the sunset of a glorious career.
