GREENSBORO — Appalachian singer-songwriter Riley Baugus will perform a virtual benefit concert on Sunday for Triad Stage.
Baugus will entertain the online audience from 7 to 8 p.m. on Triad Stage's Facebook page. Click on the Events link on the theater's Facebook page at facebook.com/triadstage.
The popular Walkertown musician will present "Banjos, Ballads, Songs & Stories."
The downtown professional theater suggests a $10 donation to watch. Donations can be made at triadstage.salsalabs.org/Coronavirus.
Like other nonprofits arts organizations, Triad Stage has postponed or canceled performances during the coronavirus pandemic.
That has cut the revenue that organizations need to stay afloat. Triad Stage has laid off staff to reduce expenses.
"Triad Stage is engaging with our community and beyond during this hiatus from producing theater in the traditional sense," said Jody Cauthen, Triad Stage's development director.
"Our producing team has worked diligently to create a wide variety of online content which is free and available through our Facebook page and YouTube Channel," Cauthen said. "The programming consists of story times, play readings, podcasts, a talk show, meditation and/or yoga classes, and a series of Sunday night Triad Stage Benefit Concerts."
Riley's concert is the third in such a series. Other Sunday Night Benefit concert guests have featured Laurelyn Dossett and William Nesmith.
The funds raise go to cover the costs of creating and producing the content, Lane said. It also helps to ensure that the theater can continue to meet the existing expenses of operating its building at 232 S. Elm St.
Baugus' connections to Triad Stage go way back.
He appeared in the band for the 2006 play “Brother Wolf,” the first production co-written by singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett and “Beautiful Star” playwright and Triad Stage producing artistic director Preston Lane.
Baugus later became part of the band for Triad Stage's “Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity.”
Baugus came to music through his family.
His father had left his roots in the mountains of North Carolina to search for work, settling near Winston-Salem and bringing with him a love of old-time music. Baugus started playing banjo at 10 years old, on an instrument that he and his father built from some scrap wood.
He spent most of his early years honing his skills as a musician, singer and storyteller by spending time with traditional players from the Blue Ridge Mountains.
While working as a welder/blacksmith, Baugus worked on the 2003 film, "Cold Mountain," with Nicole Kidman, Jude Law and Renee Zellwger.
He was asked to build the banjos for the film, and work as the singing voice for the character “Pangle."
That opened many doors, allowing Baugus to perform his music for a larger audience.
More recently, Baugus can be heard playing on recordings with Willie Nelson, and on the Grammy Award winning, "Raising Sand," with Alison Krauss and Robert Plant.
