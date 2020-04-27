Richard Smallwood

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra concert, featuring gospel singer Richard Smallwood, has been rescheduled for Feb. 5 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert had originally been scheduled for June 19.

According to a release, Smallwood will perform with the symphony and the 250-member Community Gospel Choir led by Corey Williams.

Grammy-winning composer Henry Panion is the guest conductor.

Tickets for the concert are $35 to $80 at greensborosymphony.org or tangercenter.com. Or call the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

