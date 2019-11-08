GREENSBORO — Greensboro native, Grammy Award-winning musician and MacArthur "genius grant" recipient Rhiannon Giddens will continue hosting "Aria Code," the acclaimed podcast about opera's legendary arias.
The second season of the podcast debuts Nov. 13, and continues each Wednesday thereafter. It is produced by WQXR, New York City’s classical music station, in partnership with The Metropolitan Opera.
“Aria Code” is available at AriaCode.org and all other platforms where podcasts are available.
Each episode delves into one aria, exploring its background and what it takes to stand on the Met stage and sing them.
This season features interviews with Dame Judi Dench, Anna Netrebko, Renee Fleming, love columnist Dan Savage, and more, and will focus on the powerful and nuanced experience of desire.
"Music is one of the best vehicles to show us how we are all much more similar than different, and we really feel that in opera," Giddens said in the announcement.
"This music communicates the full extent of the human experience," she said, "and this season we're really going deep into the emotionality of these arias and into what makes them tick.”
Giddens brings opera expertise to her hosting duties.
She graduated from Ohio's Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where she sang the title role in "Romeo et Juliette."
She did graduate-level work in vocal performance at UNC-Greensboro, where Holley is the director of opera. Giddens sang in "Little Women" and "Susannah" there.
In November 2020, she will sing the title role in "Porgy and Bess" at the downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, now under construction and expected to open in March.
