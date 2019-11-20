GREENSBORO — Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens has received a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Performance with Francesco Turrisi.
Their song, "I'm on My Way," was among nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards announced Wednesday morning.
Watch the video for "I'm on My Way" by clicking here.
They are among five nominees in their category.
Amythyst Kiah, who was among singers touring this year with Giddens, received a nomination for writing Best American Roots Song, "Black Myself."
The song appeared on the album "Songs of Our Native Daughters," featuring Kiah, Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell.
Giddens previously won a Grammy Award as part of the band Carolina Chocoldate Drops.
Awards will be presented live from Los Angeles' Staples Center and broadcast on the CBS Television Network from 8 to 11:30 p.m. eastern time.
Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.