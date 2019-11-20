Rhiannon Giddens at N.C. Folk Festival (copy)

Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens performs at the North Carolina Folk Fest on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens has received a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Performance with Francesco Turrisi.

Their song, "I'm on My Way," was among nominees for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards announced Wednesday morning. 

They are among five nominees in their category.

Amythyst Kiah, who was among singers touring this year with Giddens, received a nomination for writing Best American Roots Song, "Black Myself."

The song appeared on the album "Songs of Our Native Daughters," featuring Kiah, Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell.

Giddens previously won a Grammy Award as part of the band Carolina Chocoldate Drops. 

Awards will be presented live from Los Angeles' Staples Center and broadcast on the CBS Television Network from 8 to 11:30 p.m. eastern time.

