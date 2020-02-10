Valentine Roses

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, a local chapter of the International Barbershop Harmony Society, is once again is taking orders for singing Valentines.

Deliveries are available in to offices, schools, businesses or homes in Greensboro, High Point and surrounding communities.

Deliveries are available for Thursday and Friday.

Each $50 performance donation includes a fresh-cut rose, greeting card and two a cappella love songs performed in four-part harmony. The $100 package includes a dozen fresh roses and box of chocolates.

Feels are slightly higher beyond Guilford County and specific times.

A portion of proceeds supports high school four-part harmony singing development.

To arrange a delivery, visit www.greensborobarbershop.com or call toll-free at 1-855-789-7464.

