SPENCER — Take a car show, throw in some Hollywood glamour and add a dash of movie and television nostalgia and you get the Celebrity Car and Truck Show which will be held Saturday at the N.C. Transportation Museum.
The event features privately created and owned replicas of cars made famous in movies and television.
Despite being animated on the silver screen, vehicles from the movie "Cars" have been made real with replicas of Lightnin’ McQueen, Tow-Mater, Cruz Ramirez, Filmore, and Jackson Storm, as is the Pizza Planet truck featured in "Toy Story" and additional Pixar films. A replica Bumblebee Camaro from "Transformers" will appear.
Other icons from the big screen will include the "Ghostbusters" Ecto 1 replica, joined by a 15-foot blow up Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, and the Family Truckster Station Wagon from "National Lampoon’s Vacation." "Smokey and the Bandit’s" Pontiac Firebird Trans Am will return for a second year. A replica Jeep from the first "Jurassic Park" movie will also appear, along with a Park Warden truck from the "Jurassic World" series with fun dinosaur-themed materials for kids.
Classic television will also be represented with police cruisers from "Adam 12" and "The Andy Griffith Show." The Mystery Machine from "Scooby Doo," the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Kitt from "Knight Rider," the Gran Torino from "Starsky and Hutch" and General Lee from "Dukes of Hazzard" will also be at the show.
Additional cars include a replica Dale Earnhardt's race car, a replica Eval Knievel's motorcycle and the actual Lamborghini from the 2007 street racing movie "Red Line."
The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum at 1 Samuel Spencer Drive. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and military, $4 for children 3-12 and includes admission to the museum. Admission plus the on-site train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, and $8 for ages 3-12. Ages 2 and under get in free. Advance tickets are available at www.nctrans.org.
Families can also take a spin on the turntable at the Bob Julian Roundhouse, the largest remaining roundhouse in North America, for $1 per person.