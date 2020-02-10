GREENSBORO — The "RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour" will come to the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts Jan. 29-31, 2021.
Tickets are $25-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at
www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Group sales are available at 336-373-7433 or by emailing
groups@tangercenter.com.
Jonathan Larson's "RENT" received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. It won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
"RENT" follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.
Tanger Center
Brady Services CEO Jim Brady tours the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Coliseum Director Matt Brown leads a tour at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Construction at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Seats are being installed at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Seats are being installed at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
H. Walker Sanders, president of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, speaks at a press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Brady Services CEO Jim Brady speaks at a press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Coliseum Director Matt Brown leads a tour after the press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Kontoor CEO Scott Baxter speaks at a press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Construction in lobby of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Coliseum Director Matt Brown speaks at a press conference at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
People look into the lobby as a construction crew works at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
People get a look at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tanger Center
Construction continues at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.