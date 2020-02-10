Rent Final Season

GREENSBORO — The "RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour" will come to the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts Jan. 29-31, 2021.

Tickets are $25-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Group sales are available at 336-373-7433 or by emailing groups@tangercenter.com.

Jonathan Larson's  "RENT" received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. It won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

"RENT" follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.

