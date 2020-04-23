Crayons
We asked our readers to color a picture of "The Student" sculpture at Bicentennial Gardens, and we got some really good entries.

We've narrowed them down to five adult entries and five kid entries, now we'd like for our readers to decide the winners. Click here and vote for one adult winner and one kid winner.

The winners will be printed in the May 3 Life section, and all the entries will be posted on May 3 in an online gallery at greensboro.com.

