GREENSBORO — Rapper NF is bringing his "The Search" tour to the Triad.
He will perform at 8 p.m. April 28 at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Tickets go sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Last month NF topped the Billboard charts with "The Search" with another No. 1 album. Released on NF Real Music/Caroline, "The Search" sold 130,000 equivalent album units, and now boasts more than 120 million global streams to date.
"The Search" marks the rapper’s second consecutive album to land at number one on the Billboard Top 200, following 2017’s multi-platinum certified "Perception."
