GREENSBORO — Local drag queen Heidi N' Closet is out of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
The Randolph County resident was not among four remaining eligible contestants after Friday night's episode of Season 12 of the reality TV competition series on Channel VH1.
Each week, "RuPaul's Drag Race" features drag queens — men who dress in women’s clothing and makeup — competing in different and often humorous challenges, such as runway modeling, dancing and lip-syncing.
Show host RuPaul Andre Charles, perhaps the world’s most famous drag queen, heads the panel of judges that critique contestants, which on Friday night included actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg.
Typically, RuPaul sends one contestant home in each episode. Until Friday, Heidi had survived elimination for 10 episodes.
RuPaul sent Heidi home after an episode in which Heidi didn't fare as well as some other contestants when they competed in one-woman shows.
But RuPaul left her with a compliment.
"You are a superstar," RuPaul said about the drag queen she dubbed "Heidi Aphrodite" after the goddess of beauty.
Heidi grew up in his Randolph County hometown of Ramseur as Trevien Anthonie Cheek.
Now 25, she lives in Trinity. She won the 2019 North Carolina Entertainer of the Year Pageant, dedicated to the betterment of diverse LGBT cultures.
Earlier in the season, contestant Sherry Pie (Joey Gugliemelli) was disqualified after filming amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
But Sherry Pie is still appearing in the series, although she won't be part of the grand finale.
The winner will receive the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, $100,000 and a year's supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup.
In an earlier interview, Heidi talked about being part of the show.
“It has opened up a lot of different avenues that I can now partake in,” Heidi said. “It’s put me on the platform to where I can reach out to more people and hopefully change things for the better, and hopefully make this a long-lasting career out of this as well.”
“I want to be a voice and a beacon of light for those young kids out there that are still not able to be fully themselves fully 100% because of maybe their surroundings or their parents,” she said. “I want them to know that it’s OK, and things do get better.”
