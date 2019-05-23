GREENSBORO — Playwright David Payne unpacks the friendship between fantasy trailblazers C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien in "Lewis & Tolkien, Of Wardrobes & Rings," a play set in Oxford’s Eagle & Child pub where the legendary authors meet for what turns out to be the very last time.
Payne, who also wrote the play "An Evening with C.S. Lewis," will play the roll of Lewis and Gordon Tett will portray Tolkien.
The play will be presented Sept. 26-29 at the Odeon Theatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Tickets are $25-$50 and are on sale through www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.