GREENSBORO — The 13th Annual Pink in the Park will be held on Sept. 26 at LeBauer Park, to honor and remember those affected by breast cancer.
The free event at the park, 208 N. Davie St., runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features giveaways and several local vendors.
It brings the Triad community together to launch Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, while providing support, resources and education to those touched by the disease.
It offers information to help those diagnosed cope with treatment, and support those battling the disease. It celebrates the lives of survivors and honor the lives of victims, and brings together vendors who can contribute services or products.
The pink ribbon long has been a symbol of solidarity and support. The ribbon wall grows quickly each year as it adds new ribbons to honor or remember those with breast cancer. Organizers have added an online ribbon wall, so that ribbons can be viewed all year long.
Greensboro Imaging and The Breast Center of Greensboro Imaging sponsor the event.
With a diagnosis rate of one in every eight women, breast cancer touches lives every day — not only the lives of those diagnosed, but the lives of friends and family members as well.
Pink in the Park also celebrates the strides being made to defeat breast cancer.
Visit pinkinthepark.com for more details.
