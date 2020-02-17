GREENSBORO — Attention regional artists: 'Want to see your work displayed at the Piedmont Triad International Airport?
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority seeks two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media, small, three-dimensional sculpture, large outdoor sculpture and special projects from artists in North Carolina and southern Virginia counties who border the Piedmont Triad.
Find all of the details at flyfrompti.com/download/call-for-artists-february-2020.
The sites:
• The 2-D exhibition sites include a 36-foot wall on the lower level, north baggage claim area as well as two 8-foot walls at the bottom of the central escalator. Each site has secured hanging apparatus for safe and easy installation.
• Four Plexiglas pedestals are 48 inches tall: two with a cover that is 24 inches wide x 24 inches deep and 30 inches high; one that is 36 inches wide x 36 inches deep x 36 inches high, and one that is 29 inches wide x 26 inches deep x 15 inches high. The pedestals are located in the meet & greet areas of the upper level and the main terminal ticketing area.
• Six outdoor sculpture spaces have 6-inch deep cement pads: four that are approximately four feet x seven feet and two larger pads that are 10 feet x 10 feet, and a 15-inch triangle.
Work must be delivered to and picked up from the airport by the artist. Work must be installed by an airport-provided professional installer. The artist must provide all hardware for installation. Individual artist and transportation fees will be agreed upon between the artist and the airport before the loan commences.
• Special projects: The committee also will accept ideas for special projects in the airport and on the concourses including hanging work in the atrium skylights, painted murals, redesign of the fountain area in winter months and use of unused gates and storefronts.
Please include an installation budget with proposal.
The budget: The artwork will be on loan to the Airport Authority. The artist will be paid for travel to and from the airport during installation and de-installation. An agreed-upon fee will be paid for installation time and transportation costs for large sculptures and special projects. The work will be insured by the Airport Authority while exhibited at the airport.
The Call to Artists is open to artists who live or work in North Carolina. Artists within the Piedmont Triad area will be given preference. The Piedmont Triad consists of the 12 counties of Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin. Artists from the Virginia counties of Grayson, Carroll, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax that border the Piedmont Triad also are invited.
The Airport Authority will manage the application and selection process. March 13 is the deadline for submissions.
For submission information and other details, go online to flyfrompti.com/download/call-for-artists-february-2020.
Have questions? Contact Cheryl Stewart, public art consultant, at ccstewart44@gmail.com.
