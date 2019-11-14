GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host musical icon Patti LaBelle in concert on April 17.
Thursday's announcement marks the first R&B concert booked at the performing arts center, now under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. It is scheduled to open in March.
Tickets are $39 to $129. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The Tanger Center will be home to a direct from New York, Nederlander Broadway series, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Guilford College Bryan Series and Greensboro Ballet.
For a complete listing of upcoming events, including the incomparable Patti LaBelle, visit www.TangerCenter.com.
One of contemporary music’s living legends, LaBelle is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent more than 50 years in the music industry.
LaBelle spent 16 years as lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, who changed their name to Labelle in the early 1970s and released the iconic disco song, "Lady Marmalade."
LaBelle’s solo career includes the hits "On My Own," "If You Asked Me To," "Stir It Up," and "New Attitude” and R&B ballads such as "You Are My Friend," "If Only You Knew" and "Love, Need and Want You."
She has sold more than 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of "100 Greatest Singers."
