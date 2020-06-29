Crews continue fine-tuning amenities in Greensboro's new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which has yet to open because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No opening date has been set.

Leaders of North Carolina's major entertainment venues have joined forces to plan for the return of concerts, Broadway and comedy events, when the time comes.

Frequently-asked Questions

Why has the production of Porgy and Bess been postponed for 14 months?

After months of deliberation, Greensboro Opera made the necessary decision to postpone the production out of concern for the well-being of our patrons and artists. Rescheduling any opera production is a multi-faceted undertaking and involves, among other things, confirming the availability of the Tanger Center, contracted artists, orchestra, chorus and children's chorus. The opera company worked diligently to guarantee that principal artists, including Rhiannon Giddens, Thomas Cannon, Sidney Outlaw, Awadagin Pratt and others were available for new rehearsal and performance dates.

What if I want to keep my tickets?

Your tickets are automatically transferred to the new date. You do not need to do anything.

What if I would like to return my tickets for a refund?

• If you purchased through Ticketmaster: you should receive an email directly from Ticketmaster shortly with details of how to request a refund if desired.

• If you purchased in person at the Greensboro Coliseum: visit greensborocoliseum.com/events-tickets/refund for more information.

• If you purchased through the Tanger Account Manager or over the phone with Tanger Center: please email a refund request to Tanger Center Customer Care (CustomerCare@tangercenter.com).

What if I would like to donate my tickets to Greensboro Opera?

You will need to request a refund and then send a separate donation check to Greensboro Opera, 200 N. Davie Street, Box 17, Greensboro, NC 27401 with memo: Porgy ticket donation. We will send you a tax receipt for the gift. It is not possible to donate tickets directly to the opera company.

What if I want to change my tickets for the other performance day?

Request a refund for your existing tickets and then purchase new tickets for the other performance, subject to availability.

Is there a time limit on when I can request a refund?

No, there is not a specific window for you to request a refund. However, please choose to do this sooner rather than later so that those tickets may be resold. This is expected to be a sold-out event.

What if I have other questions about tickets?

For other questions relating to tickets, please contact the Tanger Center Box Office: CustomerCare@tangercenter.com

What if I have other questions for Greensboro Opera?

For other questions specific to Greensboro Opera, please contact the Greensboro Opera office: officemanager@greensboroopera.org or 336-273-9472.