Because of snowy weather and the potential for dangerous road conditions, Guilford County Schools has canceled school on Friday.
All after-school activities, athletics and After-School Enrichment Services are cancelled, according to a news release.
For information on the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here.
Central offices will remain open and operate on a normal schedule, the release said. Friday will be an optional teacher workday for staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.