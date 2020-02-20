School buses with ice and snow (copy)


Because of snowy weather and the potential for dangerous road conditions, Guilford County Schools has canceled school on Friday.

All after-school activities, athletics and After-School Enrichment Services  are cancelled, according to a news release.

For information on the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here.

Central offices will remain open and operate on a normal schedule, the release said. Friday will be an optional teacher workday for staff.

