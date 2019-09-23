GREENSBORO — Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center has launched an online calendar for local LGBTQ-related events called OUT and About Greensboro.
The calendar, at OUTandAboutGreensboro.org, is intended to be a hub for all LGBTQ events in the area.
OUT and About Greensboro will feature events hosted by Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center, such as Gay & Gray and Green Queen Bingo, as well as community-hosted events like Rainbow Yoga with Healing Vibes by Lana and Trans-Vocal Therapy Group Sessions with Prismatic Speech.
Groups holding events that are for or about the LGBTQ community can request that their events be added to OUT and About for free by completing the form linked at the bottom of the page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.