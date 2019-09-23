Greensboro Pride Festival

The Triad Pride Men’s Chorus performs Sunday during the Greensboro Pride Festival in downtown Greensboro.

 Annette Ayres/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center has launched an online calendar for local LGBTQ-related events called OUT and About Greensboro.

The calendar, at OUTandAboutGreensboro.org, is intended to be a hub for all LGBTQ events in the area.

OUT and About Greensboro will feature events hosted by Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center, such as Gay & Gray and Green Queen Bingo, as well as community-hosted events like Rainbow Yoga with Healing Vibes by Lana and Trans-Vocal Therapy Group Sessions with Prismatic Speech.

Groups holding events that are for or about the LGBTQ community can request that their events be added to OUT and About for free by completing the form linked at the bottom of the page.

