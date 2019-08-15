Still the Day Music Festival will be from 1 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Gibbs Hundred Brewing Co., 504 State St., Greensboro.
Live music will be provided from area bands, including Basement Life, Clay Howard and the Silver Alerts, Distant Future, Haliday, Harrison Ford Mustang, Horizontal Hold, Jerrod Smith, John Howe Jr and Rosewood Bluff, Limn, Night Battles, Old Heavy Hands, Quilla, Saucer, Se Ward, Speak N Eye, Sunne and the Painful Smiles, Tide Eyes, Toothsome, Young Andrew and Youth League, with more to be announced.
Food trucks will be onsite, including Taste of Creole (Creole and Cajun), Taqueria El Azteca (Mexican street food and tacos) and The Ice Queen (ice cream scoops and sandwiches). Craft beer will also be for sale.
The event is family friendy. Each band will play 30-minute sets on three stages.
Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door or pay what you can.
Visit stillthedaysfest.com.