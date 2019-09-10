Voters played a role in the city’s latest mural, being painted at the Windsor Recreation Center, at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. The photorealistic black-and-white painting, honoring the Greensboro Four sit-in leaders, was funded by City Council District 2 voters through participatory budgeting, which lets residents decide how to spend city funds. The artist, Nils Westergard, 27, of Richmond, Va., has exhibited his work around the world and painted a mural of a nude woman near The Depot off Washington Street in 2018. Voting is underway for the third cycle of participatory budgeting at www.PBGreensboro.com until Oct. 31.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Tags

Load comments