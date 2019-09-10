Voters played a role in the city’s latest mural, being painted at the Windsor Recreation Center, at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. The photorealistic black-and-white painting, honoring the Greensboro Four sit-in leaders, was funded by City Council District 2 voters through participatory budgeting, which lets residents decide how to spend city funds. The artist, Nils Westergard, 27, of Richmond, Va., has exhibited his work around the world and painted a mural of a nude woman near The Depot off Washington Street in 2018. Voting is underway for the third cycle of participatory budgeting at www.PBGreensboro.com until Oct. 31.
New mural takes shape at Greensboro's Windsor Recreation Center
Dawn Kane
