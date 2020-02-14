GREENSBORO — The NC Folk Festival announced it will hold Folk in the Park, an outdoor event, noon to 5 p.m. March 21 at downtown's LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St.
The event is in conjunction with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex's 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
It will feature a performance of Southern Soul by Rissi Palmer and a showcase of bands.
There will be local artists displaying their works and the Greensboro History Museum will have games and craft activities.
In addition to the park's resident food kiosks, Ghassan's and PorterHouse Burger Company, there will be food vendors.
The coliseum is presenting its own 'Tournament Town' events during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament March 10-14 and free concerts by the Indigo Girls on March 7 and KC and The Sunshine Band on March 13.
The NC Folk Festival will be held Sept. 11-13.
