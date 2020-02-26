GREENSBORO — The NC Folk Festival announced a music lineup of North Carolina artists during its Folk in the Park outdoor event that will coincide with the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament being held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The event is 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at downtown's LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St.
It will feature performances of four North Carolina artist.
- Big Bang Boom, a three-piece power pop children's band fronted by Chuck Folds, performs 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Folk and Bluegrass group The Burnett Sisters Band perform 1 to 2 p.m.
- Native American singer-songwriter Charly Lowry and Friends perform 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Rissi Palmer performs R&B and "Southern Soul" 4 to 5 p.m.
“This event will mirror many aspects of our annual September festival and allow us to shine a light specifically on three stellar women-led groups from our region,” Amy Grossmann, president and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival, said in a release.
There will also be craft vendors including local organizations and vendors such as Art Alliance, CraftRoom GSO, Gregory Musgrove Custom Guitar, Kate’s Photo & Design, Nailah’s Shea, and Organic Jewelry.
The Greensboro History Museum will have family crafts and games along with their exhibit, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.” The museum will also present a Women’s History costume contest and parade.
In addition to the park's resident food kiosks, Ghassan's and PorterHouse Burger Company, there will be food vendorssuch as Havana Flavor and Amoroso Bakery.
The coliseum is presenting its own 'Tournament Town' events during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament March 10-14 and free concerts by the Indigo Girls on March 7 and KC and The Sunshine Band on March 13.
The NC Folk Festival will be held Sept. 11-13.
