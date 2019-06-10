GREENSBORO — The N.C. Carolina Folk Festival announced the addition of eight artists who will appear at the second annual festival scheduled for Sept. 6 through 8 in downtown Greensboro.
The additional acts are:
- Mwenso and The Shakes, a jazz and funk group from New York City.
- Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca, an Afro-Cuban duo from Zaire in Northern Angola.
- Redd Volkaert, a country and Telecaster master from Austin, Texas.
- Andre Veloz, a bachata singer and songwriter from the Dominican Republic.
- Racines, a Cajun group from Louisiana.
- The Allen Boys, a sacred steel group from Mount Airy.
- Tuba Skinny, a New Orleans early jazz and blues group.
- Ledward Kaapana, a Hawaiian slack key guitar artist.
ArtsGreensboro had announced just before St. Patrick's Day that Lúnasa, a world-renowned Irish group, would perform at the festival. ArtsGreensboro produces the free outdoor festival of multicultural music, dancing, storytelling, crafts and food with the city and other partners.
The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival, which held a three-year residency in Greensboro and drew more than 400,00 people to downtown Greensboro.
More than 150,000 people attended the inaugural N.C. Folk Festival in 2018, according to organizers.
For more information about these artists and this year's festival, visit ncfolkfestival.com and follow NCFolkFestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.