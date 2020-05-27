SPENCER — The N.C. Transportation Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday.
In a release the museum said it is opening with an outdoor-only one-way directional self-guided walking tour called "Transportation Trail".
For the tour, the museum installed sanitation stations and will increase cleaning of high touch public areas and restrooms.
The self-guided tour is being offered at reduced rate of $3 for ages 3 and older and free for ages 2 and younger. Sales tax and ticket fees apply. Tickets are available online at www.nctrans.org or via a drive-up ticket booth at the museum.
The museum is at 1 Samuel Spencer Dr.
The museum's gift shop will be open with limited capacity.
The museum's popular train and turntable rides remain closed, as do the exhibit buildings, children's play area and picnic shelters.
The museum was created at the historic Southern Railway Spencer Shops which was once the largest locomotive repair facility in the southeast. The museum is home to the largest remaining operational roundhouse in North America and a collection of locomotives and rail cars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.