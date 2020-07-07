GREENSBORO — After ten weeks of Saturday night episodes, Battle of the Community Theatre Stars will enter its semifinal rounds.
Contestants who have previously won in North Carolina’s online theater trivia game show will compete against each other at 7 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25 on participating theaters' Facebook pages.
The three winners of the semifinal rounds will continue to the championship round, which will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 1.
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem’s Executive Director, Philip Powell, along with show’s host, Matthew Cravey, devised the idea of the online show.
The two previously had hosted live trivia game shows in Winston-Salem and Greensboro and decided a weekly online game show would provide welcome entertainment for theater fans during the COVID-19 shutdown.
After confirming interest from the Community Theatre of Greensboro, which worked together with LTWS to provide contestants each week, the first episode aired April 17.
Fourteen community theaters from across the state have participated to date, including Asheville Community Theatre, Hickory Community Theatre, Raleigh Little Theatre and Theatre Charlotte.
Each episode features 30-plus trivia questions, costumed contestants, live-streamed comments from viewers and some friendly “smack talk.”
“From the beginning, our advice for the contestants was ‘It’s better to be funny than right,’” Powell said in a news release. “We have a lot of fun preparing the trivia categories. The show has become really popular and fans come back week after week to cheer on their favorite contestants. It’s bringing people together. It’s about community.”
Contestants for the semifinals will be Seph Schonekas (W-S Theatre Alliance), Bill Davis (Community Theatre of Greensboro), Sarah Jenkins (Spirit Gum Theatre Co.), Brandon Lloyd Hicks (LTWS), Charlie Kluttz (Yadkin Arts Council), Gregg Vogelsmeier (LTWS), Dan Beckmann (Spring Theatre), Corey Mitchell (Theatre Charlotte), Bradshaw Call (Asheville Community Theatre), and Triad actor Tim Matson, who won the first game representing “Team Hermit.”
CertaPro Painters of Winston-Salem and Greensboro will sponsor the semifinals and championship.
The winning theater for each of the semifinal rounds will win $100. The overall championship theater will be awarded $300. Prizes also will be awarded to winning contestants each week.
For further information, visit LTofWS.org or call 336-725-4001.
