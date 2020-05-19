RALEIGH — Leaders of North Carolina's major entertainment venues have joined forces to plan for the return of concerts, Broadway and comedy events, when the time comes.
North Carolina is home to many of the largest and most popular arts and entertainment venues in the country. The newly formed “NC Live” coalition will provide guidance and best practices to ensure safe reopening of these facilities.
Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening plan could begin as soon as Friday. Phase Two would allow gatherings at entertainment venues at reduced capacity, although it doesn't define "reduced capacity."
Phase Three, to be implemented at least four to six weeks after Phase Two, would allow "increased capacity" at entertainment venues.
Lifting of restrictions will be based on statistical improvement trends in the coronavirus pandemic in North Carolina.
The NC Live coalition announced in a Tuesday news release that it has an executive committee of representatives from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Durham Performing Arts Center, Live Nation Carolinas, Spectrum Center and Red Hat Amphitheater.
Many patrons visit arts and entertainment facilities across the state each year. Among the coalition, 18 of the venues saw over 3.3 million patrons during more than 2,500 performances in 2019.
The temporary suspension of these venues has leaders actively discussing and developing procedures to safely reopen their doors to fans, when the time comes.
Specific plans are still in the works but will include venue and fan experience modifications such as cashless transactions, venue disinfection, staggered fan arrival time and temperature checks.
"The safety of our artists, fans and staff is our top priority as we move forward to reopening our arts and entertainment facilities," the coalition news release said.
Here is the list of NC Live Members:
Greensboro: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and White Oak Amphitheatre.
Charlotte: Blumenthal Performing Arts, Bojangles Entertainment Complex, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Live Nation Carolinas, PNC Music Pavilion and Spectrum Center.
Durham: Carolina Theatre of Durham, Durham Performing Arts Center and Durham Convention Center.
Raleigh/Wake County: Coastal Credit Music Park at Walnut Creek, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, PNC Arena and Red Hat Amphitheater.
