Want to go?

What: N.C. Folk Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. today, 11:30 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Greensboro

Admission: Free. A suggested $10 donation per day helps to keep the festival free. Food, beverages, marketplace handcrafts and merchandise will be for sale.

Information: ncfolkfestival.com, facebook.com/NCFolkFestival, twitter.com/NCFolkFestival and instagram.com/ncfolkfestival. Download the festival's free mobile app onto cell phones from Google Play and Apple App Store. "Opt in” to push notifications in the settings section to receive weather and schedule updates.