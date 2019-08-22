GREENSBORO — Twenty-six food vendors and 55 makers of arts and crafts will sell their wares at this year's N.C. Folk Festival.
The free, multicultural celebration will be held downtown from Sept. 6 to 8.
This year, Wells Fargo will sponsor the NC Maker’s Marketplace, which will stretch along North Elm Street near the Lee-Wrangler stage.
Several booths will offer a variety of collectibles, including handmade puppets, jewelry, hand-carved spoons and unique pottery. A complete list is available on the festival’s free mobile app and online at ncfolkfestival.com/makers-marketplace.
No less than 26 food vendors will sell a range of culinary delights. They include porterhouse burgers, Asian and Hispanic fare and classic Southern favorites such as sweet tea and kettle corn.
The wide array of regional and ethnic foods complement the diverse list of world-class performers and styles to be showcased across five outdoor stages as well as indoor spaces. They will perform bluegrass, country, jazz and music from around the world.
While a majority of regionally-based food vendors helps support the local economy, vendors represent other North Carolina communities and traditions as well.
A complete list is available at ncfolkfestival.com/food.
To learn more about the N.C. Folk Festival, visit ncfolkfest.com. The festival will continue to post updates on Facebook (facebook.com/NCFolkFestival), Twitter (twitter.com/NCFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/ncfolkfestival).