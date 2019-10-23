GREENSBORO — This year's N.C. Folk Festival attracted an estimated 156,000 people to center city, an increase over the 2018 festival.
About 4 percent more people attended the free, three-day outdoor multicultural celebration from Sept. 6 to 8 under hot but clear skies. It featured hundreds of musicians, dancers and storytellers, and craft, food and beverage vendors.
"It shows we have got a strong base of support," festival Director Amy Grossmann said Wednesday. "Each year, that is increasing as we expand what we are doing in programming and promoting the festival."
Because it's a non-ticketed event, organizers based attendance estimates on information from the city, merchandise and beverage sales, vendor reports and drone photography.
September marked the second year of the N.C. Folk Festival. It spun out of the National Folk Festival's three-year residency in the city from 2015-2017.
This year featured 106 performances and workshops by more than 45 different artists at five outdoor performance venues and nine indoor venues.
Grossmann attributed the rise in attendance to the lineup of performers, and to the weather.
Among the most popular acts: renowned soul musician Booker T. Jones, who attracted an audience that overflowed the Lincoln Financial parking lot at East Market and Davie streets.
Also popular were the Irish band Lúnasa and Mount Airy sacred steel band The Allen Boys.
The new Folk Fest Music Spots program — presented in partnership with Downtown Greensboro, Inc. — placed several performing artists inside downtown businesses.
The 2019 festival also introduced two ways for attendees to support and enjoy the celebration: the N.C. Folk A’Fare culinary fundraiser two days before festival weekend, and The Lounge, a ticketed and catered area hosted with NAI Piedmont Triad.
Although the festival is free to attend, it's not free to produce.
ArtsGreensboro and the city government produce the festival, with financial support from sponsors and the labor of volunteers. It costs about $1 million in cash and $500,000 in in-kind contributions of equipment, space, advertising and time.
Organizers asked audiences to donate $10 per person per day to the blue Bucket Brigade that circulated through the crowd. That brought in about $70,000.
Dollars raised from the Bucket Brigade and beverage sales increased by more than 15%.
More than 70 sponsors and 100 Friends of the Festival made it possible to produce the event, and pre-festival performances for children at seven Guilford County Public Schools.
TowneBank, which has expanded from Virginia into Greensboro, became the presenting sponsor for this year's festival.
Scott Baker, president of TowneBank Triad Market, called its sponsorship "a great way to introduce ourselves to the market."
The festival, Baker said in a news release, "brings both economic and cultural development while providing a fun, engaging and family-friendly weekend for our citizens. We were thrilled to support this gift that the N.C. Folk Festival and City of Greensboro have worked so hard to develop."
Because of that support, Grossmann said, early indications are that the festival will be in the black. "We had an incredible year," she said.
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Members of Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe watch performers during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Diana Halsey (left) dances with Arthur Haskell during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Two men lay in the shade with hats over their faces during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
The Grandfather Mountain Highlanders pipe band performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Jonah Nikouyeh (left) and Michael Kincaid sit under an umbrella during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Tuba Skinny performs Sunday during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro.
Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
A woman swings around a boy during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Claire Lynch performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Cindy McNown (left) and her husband, Bill, dance during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
A couple dances during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Tuba Skinny performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Knox Thompson, 6, lies in his grandma's lap during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Bill McNown (left) and his wife, Cindy, dance during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe prepares to take the stage during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro on Sunday.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Vincente Alvarez (left) and Laura Garduno dance to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Shae Jarrett laughs as she dances with a friend during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Andre Veloz performs at the City Stage during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A member of Mwenso and the Shakes fans herself during their set during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A member of Mwenso and the Shakes jumps across the stage before their set during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Sommer Fanney (left) and Michael Stuhler record music into a zoom recorder during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A woman dances during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mwenso and the Shakes performs during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mila Hoyme twirls as she dances to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Kamaya Walker (left) is twirled by Demico Guy during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mwenso and the Shakes performs during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Phil Wiggins plays harmonica during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Donte Pratt (left) and Margie Pratt dance to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
The Allen Boys perform during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
The sun shines through a girl's hair during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Karen Narita (left) kisses Ayumi Camara during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A group of girls dance during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Maya Ortiz dances during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mwenso and the Shakes perform during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
People dance in bubbles during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mia Jolly, 14, (left) and Florence Walton, 14, talk in the grass at Center City Park during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Tonya Bunch dances in N.C. Brazilian Arts Project parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline warms up during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline's Caleb Pope (left) lets a group of kids play his drum during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Keaton Purath, 12, (left) plays a member of NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline's drum during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Kathy Rooney leads the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline's Caleb Pope (left) lets Mary-Gray Peterson, 7, play his drum during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline warms up during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Alessandra Merchant dances with the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Adriana Blanco of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project dances in the parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Amador Sanchez (right) dances with the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Jenny Geska of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
An ASL interpreter plays the air guitar during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe prepares to take the stage during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro on Sunday.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Members of Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe watch performers during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Yiwu Wu Opera Troupe performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Cindy McNown (left) and her husband, Bill, dance during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
A couple dances during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Tuba Skinny performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Bill McNown (left) and his wife, Cindy, dance during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Knox Thompson, 6, lies in his grandma's lap during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Two men lay in the shade with hats over their faces during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
The Grandfather Mountain Highlanders pipe band performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Tuba Skinny performs Sunday during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro.
Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
A woman swings around a boy during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Diana Halsey (left) dances with Arthur Haskell during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Claire Lynch performs during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mwenso and the Shakes perform during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mia Jolly, 14, (left) and Florence Walton, 14, talk in the grass at Center City Park during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
People dance in bubbles during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Sunday
Jonah Nikouyeh (left) and Michael Kincaid sit under an umbrella during the last day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Children reach for bubbles during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
The sun shines through a girl's hair during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Rachel Tuggle dances with her son, Remy Tuggle during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Karen Narita (left) kisses Ayumi Camara during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A group of girls dance during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Maya Ortiz dances during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Kamaya Walker (left) is twirled by Demico Guy during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Mila Hoyme twirls as she dances to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Vincente Alvarez (left) and Laura Garduno dance to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Shae Jarrett laughs as she dances with a friend during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Andre Veloz performs at the City Stage during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Donte Pratt (left) and Margie Pratt dance to Andre Veloz during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A member of Mwenso and the Shakes fans herself during their set during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A member of Mwenso and the Shakes jumps across the stage before their set during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Sommer Fanney (left) and Michael Stuhler record music into a zoom recorder during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
Sommer Fanney takes notes on a song while she records music into a zoom recorder during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Saturday
A woman dances during the second day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
An ASL interpreter plays the air guitar during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Booker T. Jones performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Alessandra Merchant dances with the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Adriana Blanco of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project dances in the parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Jenny Geska of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Amador Sanchez (right) dances with the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline's Caleb Pope (left) lets Mary-Gray Peterson, 7, play his drum during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline performs during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Kathy Rooney leads the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project parade during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
The NC A&T Cold Steel Drumline warms up during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
N.C. Folk Fest Friday
Amador Sanchez (left) dances with Tonya Bunch of the N.C. Brazilian Arts Project during the opening day of the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
