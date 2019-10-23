GREENSBORO — This year's N.C. Folk Festival attracted an estimated 156,000 people to center city, an increase over the 2018 festival. 

About 4 percent more people attended the free, three-day outdoor multicultural celebration from Sept. 6 to 8 under hot but clear skies. It featured hundreds of musicians, dancers and storytellers, and craft, food and beverage vendors.

"It shows we have got a strong base of support," festival Director Amy Grossmann said Wednesday. "Each year, that is increasing as we expand what we are doing in programming and promoting the festival."

Because it's a non-ticketed event, organizers based attendance estimates on information from the city, merchandise and beverage sales, vendor reports and drone photography.

September marked the second year of the N.C. Folk Festival. It spun out of the National Folk Festival's three-year residency in the city from 2015-2017.

This year featured 106 performances and workshops by more than 45 different artists at five outdoor performance venues and nine indoor venues.

Grossmann attributed the rise in attendance to the lineup of performers, and to the weather. 

Among the most popular acts: renowned soul musician Booker T. Jones, who attracted an audience that overflowed the Lincoln Financial parking lot at East Market and Davie streets.

Also popular were the Irish band Lúnasa and Mount Airy sacred steel band The Allen Boys.

The new Folk Fest Music Spots program — presented in partnership with Downtown Greensboro, Inc. — placed several performing artists inside downtown businesses.

The 2019 festival also introduced two ways for attendees to support and enjoy the celebration: the N.C. Folk A’Fare culinary fundraiser two days before festival weekend, and The Lounge, a ticketed and catered area hosted with NAI Piedmont Triad.

Although the festival is free to attend, it's not free to produce.

ArtsGreensboro and the city government produce the festival, with financial support from sponsors and the labor of volunteers. It costs about $1 million in cash and $500,000 in in-kind contributions of equipment, space, advertising and time.

Organizers asked audiences to donate $10 per person per day to the blue Bucket Brigade that circulated through the crowd. That brought in about $70,000.

Dollars raised from the Bucket Brigade and beverage sales increased by more than 15%.

More than 70 sponsors and 100 Friends of the Festival made it possible to produce the event, and pre-festival performances for children at seven Guilford County Public Schools.

TowneBank, which has expanded from Virginia into Greensboro, became the presenting sponsor for this year's festival.

Scott Baker, president of TowneBank Triad Market, called its sponsorship "a great way to introduce ourselves to the market."

The festival, Baker said in a news release, "brings both economic and cultural development while providing a fun, engaging and family-friendly weekend for our citizens. We were thrilled to support this gift that the N.C. Folk Festival and City of Greensboro have worked so hard to develop."

Because of that support, Grossmann said, early indications are that the festival will be in the black. "We had an incredible year," she said.

