GREENSBORO – Roads in downtown Greensboro will start closing Tuesday, Sept. 3, to begin prep…

Steve Riley is a global ambassador for Cajun music and culture. For the past three decades, …

The N.C. Folk Festival will extend its geographic reach this year by turning eight downtown Greensboro businesses into temporary music venues.

Twenty-six food vendors and 55 makers of art and crafts will sell their wares at the N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 6 to 8 in downtown Greensboro.

A "Songs of Hope & Justice" concert hosted by singer-songwriter Laurelyn Dossett will return this year to help launch the N.C. Folk Festival in Greensboro.

N.C. Folk Festival organizers have released the schedule for the free celebration of the country's roots and heritage, to be held Sept. 6 to 8 in downtown Greensboro. Find it on the festival's website and on its mobile app.

Want to go?

What: N.C. Folk Festival

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Downtown Greensboro

Admission: Free. A $10 suggested donation per day helps keep the festival free. Food, beverage, marketplace handcrafts and merchandise are available for purchase.

Information: ncfolkfestival.com, facebook.com/NCFolkFestival, twitter.com/NCFolkFestival and instagram.com/ncfolkfestival.